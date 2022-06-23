CNN Anchor Mourns Loss of Mother

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan is mourning the loss of her mother, Nadine Bolduan. Nadine passed away of natural caused at her home in Syracuse, Indiana on Saturday, June 18, according to an obituary. She was 69. Bolduan shared news of her mother's passing in an emotional Instagram post Wednesday, paying special tribute to her mother alongside a gallery of images

Sharing a number of throwback photos highlighting her mother's early life and travels alongside more recent images of Nadine with her family, the At This Hour with Kate Bolduan host wrote that her mother "was a giant in our lives." According to Bolduan, Nadine was a "fierce mama bear and loving wife. She was fun, sweet and strong. She was everything to our dad and me and my three sisters." She went on to share the tragic news, writing, "she passed away peacefully." Writing that her mother "was loved by so many," she remembered her as a "Mom. Queen. Nonnies," adding, "we love you forever."

According to her obituary, Nadine was born in Toledo, Ohio in October 1952 and received her nursing degree in 1971 from Mercy Hospital. It was while she was working in the cardiac unit that she met Bolduan's father, then-medical student Jeffrey Bolduan. The pair had a "whirlwind romance" and were engaged after just nine days. They married in Toledo on January 5, 1973, moving to Guadalajara, Mexico before eventually settling down in Syracuse later in life.

News of Nadine's passing was met with an outpouring of support and condolences of Bolduan's followers. Commenting on her post, Jim Acosta wrote, "I'm so sorry Kate. Thinking of you." Samantha Vinograd said she was "sending you and your family all of my love. May your mother's memory be a blessing." CNN's Bill Weir commented that "grief is the tax that comes after winning the mom lottery. Not enough are lucky enough to pay it. Hoping the best memories speed the healing."

Nadine is survived by her husband and daughters – Bolduan, Jana Bolduan Lomax, Cortney Carpenter, and Alyssa Bolduan – as well as her sons-in-law and grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Nancy Reno, sister Christine (Edward) Kotalo and niece and nephew. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in Nadine's memory be made to Meals on Wheels America and Campamento Tortuguero Ayotlcalli (Ayotlcalli Turtle Encampment). A private memorial is set to take place at a later date.