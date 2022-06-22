Miss United Continents Brazil 2018 Gleycy Correia Dead at 27 Following Surgery

Gleycy Correia, the 2018 winner of Miss United Continents Brazil, has died. Correia passed away on Monday, June 20, after suffering complications from a routine tonsil operation earlier this year. She was 27. Her death was confirmed on Monday via a statement shared to her Instagram Story.

According to Correia's family priest, Lidiane Alves Oliviera, the beauty queen underwent surgery in March to have her tonsils removed. However, after spending five days recovering at home, "she had a hemorrhage." Oliviera explained to the Daily Mail that Correia "went to [the local hospital] Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on April 4. Since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity." Oliviera confirmed that Correia passed away Monday at in a private clinic and her body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae for an autopsy.

Following her passing, many have paid their respects, with Pastor Jak Abreu, who shared that the family believes there was medical malpractice during the operation, writing on Monday, "God chose this day to collect our princess. We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile." He continued, "She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love in us! We ask your prayers for your family and friends so that the Holy Spirit may swallow this difficult moment with comfort!"

The Miss United Continents Organization has also since paid their respects, a spokesperson calling Correia a "beautiful young lady with such joy for life" in a statement to E! News. The statement continued, "I want to extend my most sincere condolences to her family and to his mentor Henrique Fontes who gave us the gift of knowing a beautiful, smart and sweet girl who leaves with us the happiest memories that will ever be kept in this organization."

After first entering the beauty pageant world as a teenager, Correia was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil at the age of 23 in 2018. She went on to work as a beautician and model. She regularly shared her work on her social media accounts, where she amassed more than 50,000 followers on Instagram. The final post to her account came on Monday, when her family shared a tribute to the late pageant queen.

At this time, the results of Correia's autopsy are pending. It remains unclear if her family plans to pursue legal action related to her death. Correia will be laid to rest at 11.30am local time on Tuesday.