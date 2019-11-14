CMA Awards: Reese Witherspoon Spotted in Audience, and Viewers Are Geeking Out

Reese Witherspoon was one of numerous celebrities who attended the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, and as always, her fans were happy to see her. The actress hit the red carpet in a shot black one-shoulder dress with sequin embellishments along with black heels, and she shared a photo of her look ahead of the ceremony on Instagram in a snap of herself posing in a white and blue accented home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 13, 2019 at 4:03pm PST

“#CMA’s bound, y’all!! So excited to be a part of this magical night,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of her famous friends quickly complemented the snap, with Rachel Zoe offering a row of fire emojis.

“Um is that dress avail for borrow??? You look amazing,” commented Sarah Michelle Gellar. Kerry Washington wrote, “You’re PURDY.”

Riley Keough posted three heart-eyed emojis and Derek Blasberg joked, “Cute dress etc etc. But talk to me about the baby blue borders and molding.”

Fans on Twitter also applauded her look.

“Look beautiful Reese have fun,” one person commented. “Looking fabulous!!!!” added another.

Several people compared her to her character in Sweet Home Alabama.

“You look just like in the movie Sweet Home Alabama!” one wrote.

You are giving me ALL the Melanie Carmichael vibes and I’m here for it 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/EfUVzf7meu — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) November 14, 2019

Several others spotted her in the crowd at the CMA Awards.

“Omg @ReeseW is at @CountryMusic!!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

Witherspoon was on hand at the ceremony to present the award for Entertainer of the Year, which went to Garth Brooks. During the event, the Morning Show star also spent time with fellow celebrities including Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson. During the show, Witherspoon was seated next to her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill