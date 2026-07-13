CMA Award Winner’s Wife Actually Filed for Divorce Months Before Announcement

Jon Pardi’s estranged wife, Summer Pardi, filed for divorce weeks before the former couple publicly announced the end of their marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Summer, 37, filed to dissolve the couple’s marriage in Tennessee on May 12. The filing states that she and the country singer, 41, separated the day before and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

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The filing also addresses the couple’s two young daughters, Presley Fawn, 3, and Sienna Grace, 2.

If the pair cannot agree on a parenting plan, Summer is asking the court to designate her as the children’s primary residential parent.

“[Summer] would show that she is a fit and proper person to be designated as the primary residential parent of the parties’ minor children,” the filing states. “The best interests and welfare of the minor children will be served by designating [Summer] as the primary residential parent.”

The court filing became public after the couple announced their separation in a joint statement shared on July 3.

“After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the statement read. “Our daughters will always remain our highest priority and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents.”

The statement continued, “Thank you for your understanding, support, and respect as we navigate these changes as a family.”

Pardi and Summer married in November 2020 after getting engaged the previous year. Throughout their marriage, Summer frequently appeared alongside the country star at industry events and documented family life on social media.

Shortly after sharing the breakup announcement, Pardi posted an additional message on his Instagram Stories, telling fans he planned to step back from social media for the time being.

“Thanks to you all for the love and support,” he wrote. “My team will handle posting for the time being. I’ll see you at the shows.”

Despite the split, the couple’s public statements have emphasized their shared commitment to raising their daughters together. While the divorce proceedings continue, both have indicated they intend to prioritize co-parenting as they move forward separately.