Country Star Announces Divorce From Wife After 5 Years of Marriage

Jon Pardi could likely use some “Heartbreak Medication” these days after announcing on Friday that he and his wife Summer Pardi are ending their marriage.

The country singer, 41, and wife, 37, who share daughters Presley Fawn, 3, and Sienna Grace, 2, announced the news in a joint social media post.

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“After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the Instagram post read. “Our daughters will always remain our highest priority and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents.”

“Thank you so much for your understanding, support and respect as we navigate these changes as a family,” they added.

Summer filed for divorce from the “Dirt on My Boots” singer in Tennessee on May 12, according to court documents, listing the date of separation as May 11 and irreconcilable differences as reason for the split. She requested spousal support and that she be their daughters’ primary residential parent.

The “Head Over Boots” singer wrote in his Instagram Stories shortly after sharing the breakup announcement that he will be taking “some time away from social media to focus on myself and my family.”

“Thanks to you all for the love and support,” he wrote. “My team will handle posting for the time being. I’ll see you at the shows.”

Pardi is in the midst of his Honkytonk Hollywood tour, set to conclude in December.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple has “been having major issues since last year,” having “all but separated right before the holidays and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.”

The pair reportedly re-followed each other on social media sometime before announcing their breakup. The source told the outlet that Summer was “fed up” with her husband but attempted to repair their marriage before ultimately breaking up.

“They tried to work it out for their kids,” the source said, “but ultimately couldn’t, so she filed for divorce.”

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R) Summer Duncan and Jon Pardi attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

The estranged couple met in May 2017 on a blind date set up by Ellen Moxley, a client of Summer’s and a friend of Jon’s mom.

“Within the first five minutes of meeting Jon, it was game over for me,” the hairstylist previously told PEOPLE. “I texted my mom, ‘Sell my house, sell my car, send my dog.’ ”

Jon proposed during the Nashville stop on his Heartache Medication tour in 2019. They wed in 2020 at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfeesboro, Tenn., after initially changing their wedding venue due to COVID-19.

“Summer was love at first sight for the first time ever in my life,” Jon told PEOPLE at the time. “She was the first girl I’ve ever dated where I felt like she had my back and that we really are a team. Summer is stunningly beautiful to look at, but that doesn’t compare with her heart and how caring she is. We have the most fun together — in any situation — and we laugh constantly.”