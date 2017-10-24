‘Nashville’ Star Clare Bowen Ties the Knot

Nashville star Clare Bowen married longtime boyfriend, musician Brandon Robert Young, at the Cedar Hill Refuge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, People reports. The pair were married by John Carter Cash, who is close friends with both the bride and groom.

Bowen helped design her gown, a gorgeous tulle confection, working with Olia Zavozina to help her vision come to life. Ahead of the ceremony, Bowen shared a photo of the sunrise on Instagram.

“Watching the sunrise,” she captioned the moment. “Wearing the blanket I was wrapped in when I was born around my shoulders. Gonna go marry my soulmate now. #foreverbowenyoung.”

After the wedding, Bowen shared a photo of her shoes, which were worn out from dancing.

“Sign of a real good party. Danced so much, my slipper blew a sparkly,” the singer wrote.

Young proposed to Bowen at the Grand Ole Opry in December 2015, but their wedding plans were put on pause when Bowen’s younger brother was diagnosed with cancer. Bowen told Entertainment Tonight in January that her brother was in remission and she and Young were able to start planning their nuptials.

Bowen added that she had never wanted to get married before she met Young.

“I had never wanted to get married before Brandon, which I kind of love,” she said. “We’re picking flowers and I’m designing dresses. … It’s so beautiful. It’s so much fun. I had no idea because I didn’t have any dreams about it before him.”

