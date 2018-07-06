Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week

There is big hair, and then there is the huge hairdo Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber sported at a Paris Fashion Week show Thursday.

Gerber, 16, walked the catwalk at Valentino’s Fall 2018/Winter 2019 show, where she wore a feathery pink, floor-length dress. But it was the hairdo that had everyone talking. The ’60s-inspired ‘do looked like it extended a mile up from her head.

In reality, most of it was a wig, dyed to match Gerber’s natural brown hair color. It was created by the famous hairstylist Guido Palau with help from Redken colorist Josh Wood. Six other models wore similar wigs during the show.

“Josh Wood Colour for the [Valentino] show in Paris this evening. 50 wigs, 3700 miles, 250 colour processes, 150 hours of prep, 11 team members, 7 models and one inspiration,” reads a statement from Woods’ Instagram page.

“The big hair was inspired by Pierpaolo Piccioli, he wanted to have some extravagance in the hair and we were looking at old ’60s Diana Vreeland Harper’s Bazaar and [Richard] Avedon shoots,” Palau explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “These women who had these glorious kind of dream hair. They wanted a fantasy about hair that women dream about. It was couture hair.”

Gerber could not hide her own excitement over appearing in the Valentino show.

“[Pierpaolo Piccioli] words cannot describe how much this moment means to me. you are a visionary and being able to wear your art is a true honor,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gerber is the daughter of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. She also has an older brother, Presley Walker Gerber, who also followed his mother into the modeling world.

“I think it was always something that I knew that I wanted to do. But I would never of thought that I’d be doing Daisy Marc Jacobs ten years later,” Gerber told Vogue last year after she was named the face of Marc Jacobs’ Daisy perfume. “My favorite thing about being a model is the people that I meet. I don’t think there’s any other job where you get to learn so many things about so many different people. I just love forging new relationships.”

Crawford told Town & Country in April that her children do have agents, but she is maneuvering their careers at this early stage. She also said it was important to teach her children to be polite and understands how important her influence is.

“Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do. If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite,” Crawford explained. “If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together. If I’m constantly berating myself in front of them — I look old, I have more wrinkles every year, I can’t have that dessert because I’ll get fat — then they learn to do the same thing. You lead by example.”

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images