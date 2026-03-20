Chuck Norris Dead at 86

Chuck Norris, the famed actor and martial artist best known for his roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and The Way of the Dragon, is dead. He was 86.

Norris died suddenly on Thursday morning in Hawaii, his family confirmed on Friday, just a day after reports surfaced that he had suffered an unspecified medical emergency.

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PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 – Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” Norris’ family wrote on his Instagram account.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” they continued. “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

While Norris’ family wrote that their hearts were “broken” at the loss, they noted that they were “deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him.”

“The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it,” they went on. “To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

The family also thanked those who had reached out with support and prayers following Norris’ “recent hospitalization,” concluding with a request for privacy as they “grieve this loss. “Thank you for loving him with us,” they signed off.

Norris recently celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10, sharing a video of one of his sparring sessions on Instagram as he wrote, “I don’t age. I level up.”

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love,” he continued. “Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”