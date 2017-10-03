Chuck Low, Morrie From ‘Goodfellas,’ Dies at 89

Chuck Low, a New York City real estate developer who memorably played the part of Morris ‘Morrie’ Kesseler in the 1990 film Goodfellas, died on Sept. 18 in his sleep at a nursing home in New Jersey, The New York Times reports.

Low, who was born in 1928, spent four years on active duty as an army major and was also part of the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. National Guard. In the 1970s, he became friends with Robert De Niro when he began developing real estate in New York City and served as the actor’s landlord.

The pair’s friendship led Low to a few small roles in De Niro films including The King of Comedy, Once Upon a Time in America and The Mission.

In addition to film, Low also appeared on shows including The Sopranos and 100 Centre Street.

Low’s funeral included full military honors and took place on Sept. 20.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.