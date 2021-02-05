Christopher Plummer Dead: Fans Mourn the 'Sound of Music' and 'Knives Out' Star
Christopher Plummer, Legendary star of stage and screen who appeared in The Sound of Music and Knives Out, has died and fans are mourning the unfortunate loss. According to Deadline, Plummer's family confirmed the news of his death, noting that his wife of 53 years, Elaine Talyor, was at his side when he passed. Plummer was 91 years old at the time of his death.
In a statement, Plummer's longtime friend — and manager of 46 years — Lou Pitt said, "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us." Scroll down to read memorials and heartfelt messages from fans who are broken up over the news of Plummer's death.
RIP Christopher Plummer... what an absolutely incredible career and life this man had. pic.twitter.com/MMVjINZXf7— Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) February 5, 2021
"RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman," tweeted Knives Out writer/director Rian Johnson. "So lucky to have shared a set with him."
Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in Up, taught us that “adventure is out there.” Rest in peace, good friend. pic.twitter.com/FzvjPeVraf— Pixar (@Pixar) February 5, 2021
RIP Christopher Plummer.
One of the world’s greatest actors, and a truly great Canadian. pic.twitter.com/3ciZW5dnLl— Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 5, 2021
"So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed," wrote Elijah Wood. "What a legend."
“You're only two years older than me, darling. Where have you been all my life?” - Christopher Plummer pic.twitter.com/AJAAkaEz93— 🏳️🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) February 5, 2021
R.I.P., Christopher Plummer. Thanks for everything, especially this. #SoundOfMusic #TCMParty pic.twitter.com/gmeivLeLet— Gina Dalfonzo (@ginadalfonzo) February 5, 2021
"This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact," offered Plummer's Knives Out co-star Chris Evans. "One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."
You will always be one of my favourites💔❤️ #ChristopherPlummer pic.twitter.com/zEft4gxZOm— Sian Boyle (@_MissBoyle) February 5, 2021
The chemistry between Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews during their dance together in the Sound of Music was one of the most romantic things my young eyes had ever seen.
So long, Farewell, Captain Von Trapp. #RIPChristopherPlummer pic.twitter.com/TIyv427K1i— Kim Rullo (@kimrullo) February 5, 2021
"RIP [Christopher Plummer.] I always adored his 'Edelweiss' scene from the Sound of Music. He was a brilliant Captain Von Trapp," tweeted Canadian Senator Denise Batters. "My sisters & I watched this movie so many times in our childhood that we still have every line memorized. I later grew to appreciate the romantic scenes."
Rest in peace Christopher Plummer 🥲— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 5, 2021
RIP Christopher Plummer. I mean, everything, but Beginners is a pretty special movie, and it's on HBOMax right now. pic.twitter.com/yNL3hW7Vgy— Phillip Maciak (@pjmaciak) February 5, 2021
"I was lucky enough to direct Christopher Plummer in my first film. He was the absolute BEST," said This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who worked with Plummer on the 2015 film Danny Collins.
Aww sad times. My daughter had to write a film review today and she chose one of her favourites, The Sound of Music. Despite having seen it a hundred times, she insisted on watching it again so she could do a good review! #homeschooling2021 #ChristopherPlummer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dreHUblGKD— Charlotte Ward (@WardyCharlotte) February 5, 2021
I’ll always remember #christopherplummer as the narrator of one of my favorite book series/shows, Madeline. Growing up, I always loved hearing him narrate the show and of course, I grew up watching the Sound of Music. pic.twitter.com/zjfuMn6chI— MiaFran (@thatsmia) February 5, 2021
"Heartbreaking news. My wonderful friend, [Christopher Plummer] you will be missed," wrote actor John Savage. "Chris worked from his heart. As with his work in The Last Full Measure, his devotion to the work, with compassion, and discipline, lifted the spirit of others. Love you Chris."
A true artist, a veritable black cat of a man👏fantastic run #ChristopherPlummer 1929-2021 pic.twitter.com/xBppuOeSHf— Maxwell Caulfield (@maxcaulfield) February 5, 2021
my heart is broken. what a lovely man we have lost😔 the sound of music has always been my favourite movie, ever since i was little. rest in peace #christopherplummer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sIxvcmXxkp— Ellie🦋 (@ellie_c_xx) February 5, 2021
"Sad day losing Christopher Plummer. The Sound of Music had such an impact on me," country music star Maren Morris said. "YEARS ago I recorded a little version of 'Edelweiss' with some friends one night because it remains one of my favorite songs in this world. He was an incredible actor, but his voice..."
Genuinely bummed about #ChristopherPlummer. As much as I love him for the Sound of Music, The Last Station and Beginners, his turn as the villainous Klingon general on Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country is glorious perfection. "In space, all warriors are cold warriors." pic.twitter.com/6SmV743hx9— Malavika (@malavikaj) February 5, 2021