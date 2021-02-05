Christopher Plummer Dead: Fans Mourn the 'Sound of Music' and 'Knives Out' Star

By Stephen Andrew

Christopher Plummer, Legendary star of stage and screen who appeared in The Sound of Music and Knives Out, has died and fans are mourning the unfortunate loss. According to Deadline, Plummer's family confirmed the news of his death, noting that his wife of 53 years, Elaine Talyor, was at his side when he passed. Plummer was 91 years old at the time of his death.

In a statement, Plummer's longtime friend — and manager of 46 years — Lou Pitt said, "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us." Scroll down to read memorials and heartfelt messages from fans who are broken up over the news of Plummer's death.

"RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman," tweeted Knives Out writer/director Rian Johnson. "So lucky to have shared a set with him."

"So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed," wrote Elijah Wood. "What a legend."

"This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact," offered Plummer's Knives Out co-star Chris Evans. "One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."

"RIP [Christopher Plummer.] I always adored his 'Edelweiss' scene from the Sound of Music. He was a brilliant Captain Von Trapp," tweeted Canadian Senator Denise Batters. "My sisters & I watched this movie so many times in our childhood that we still have every line memorized. I later grew to appreciate the romantic scenes."

"I was lucky enough to direct Christopher Plummer in my first film. He was the absolute BEST," said This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who worked with Plummer on the 2015 film Danny Collins.

"Heartbreaking news. My wonderful friend, [Christopher Plummer] you will be missed," wrote actor John Savage. "Chris worked from his heart. As with his work in The Last Full Measure, his devotion to the work, with compassion, and discipline, lifted the spirit of others. Love you Chris."

"Sad day losing Christopher Plummer. The Sound of Music had such an impact on me," country music star Maren Morris said. "YEARS ago I recorded a little version of 'Edelweiss' with some friends one night because it remains one of my favorite songs in this world. He was an incredible actor, but his voice..."

