Christopher Plummer Dead: Fans Mourn the 'Sound of Music' and 'Knives Out' Star

Christopher Plummer, Legendary star of stage and screen who appeared in The Sound of Music and Knives Out, has died and fans are mourning the unfortunate loss. According to Deadline, Plummer's family confirmed the news of his death, noting that his wife of 53 years, Elaine Talyor, was at his side when he passed. Plummer was 91 years old at the time of his death.

In a statement, Plummer's longtime friend — and manager of 46 years — Lou Pitt said, "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us." Scroll down to read memorials and heartfelt messages from fans who are broken up over the news of Plummer's death.