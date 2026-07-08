‘Christmas With the Kranks’ Star Welcomes Baby

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally are celebrating the arrival of their second child.

The Hallmark stars have welcomed another daughter, expanding their family to four. Gonzalo, best known for Christmas with the Kranks, and McNally shared the happy news with People after quietly welcoming their baby.

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“We are so incredibly grateful to have this new little girl in our family,” the couple told the outlet in an article published on June 24.

The pair, who met in 2017 while filming Hallmark Channel’s The Sweetest Heart, said the first few weeks with a newborn have been filled with both joy and adjustment.

“Our first few weeks were a bit of a blur,” they said. “Lots of love, very little sleep, and a healthy dose of stress. We seem to have forgotten how small newborns are — it seems impossible our oldest was ever that tiny! There have been plenty of family snuggles, though, which helped make the exhaustion easier to handle.”

The couple also reflected on what it has been like transitioning from one child to two.

“It’s safe to say we are still adjusting,” they said. “Going from one child to two has changed the rhythm of our household and required a new level of time management. Though despite the juggling act and a few expected (and unexpected) bumps along the way, we are slowly finding our new rhythm.”

Gonzalo and McNally have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since meeting on set in 2017.

They previously surprised fans in June 2022 when they announced the birth of their first daughter without publicly revealing they had been expecting.

At the time, Gonzalo shared a close-up Instagram photo of the newborn holding both parents’ fingers.

“Our hearts are full… Welcome baby M ♥️,” she wrote.

The couple followed a similar approach with their second child, keeping the pregnancy private until after the baby’s arrival.

Gonzalo is widely recognized by Hallmark fans for her roles in numerous made-for-TV movies, but many movie lovers also know her as Blair Krank in the 2004 holiday comedy Christmas with the Kranks.

In the film, Blair’s plans to spend Christmas away from home prompt her parents, Luther and Nora Krank, played by Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis, to skip the holiday festivities altogether and book a cruise.

Their plans are upended when Blair announces at the last minute that she is coming home for Christmas with her boyfriend, setting off a frantic scramble to celebrate the holiday after all.

Now, Gonzalo is celebrating a new milestone off-screen as she and McNally embrace life with two young daughters.