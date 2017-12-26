KarJenner Christmas: Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian Celebrate With Siblings

Kylie Jenner has been conspicuously absent from social media and Kardashian family outings in the past couple of weeks, but this morning she finally turned up on Khloe’s Instagram story.

Fans became concerned when Kylie Jenner didn’t show up on any of the family’s Christmas countdown posts. The 24-day series featured holiday card-like portraits of all the Kardashian women except for Jenner.

People really began to wonder on Christmas Eve, when Jenner wasn’t spotted in any of the coverage, photos or videos from the annual Kardashian Christmas bash. Fans know that Jenner is most likely pregnant, and she’s been keeping a low profile in order to save the reveal for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It’s also rumored that her relationship with rapper Travis Scott is on the rocks, which has followers worried that she’s becoming reclusive.

All fears were assuaged on Christmas morning, when Khloe Kardashian filled her Instagram story with pictures and videos taken alongside her little sister.

“People think you weren’t there last night,” Khloe said in one video.

“I was,” Kylie replied,

“She’s a secret little bunny,” Khloe joked.

The rest of the siblings were present as well — including Rob Kardashian, who’s also been avoiding the public eye since his big falling out with ex-fiance Blac Chyna. Rob is dealing with the ongoing havoc of his lawsuit against Blac Chyna for attacking him in his home and destroying the house. She just filed court documents this week claiming she acted in self defense. Meanwhile, sources close to Kylie Jenner say that her radio silence has been a part of her preparation for the baby. “Kylie wants to keep a low profile,” someone told People in October. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby non-stop.”

Another anonymous source said Kylie is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now.”