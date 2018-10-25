Christina Milian Reportedly Throws Drink on Bar Bouncer During Altercation

Christina Milian was reportedly involved in an altercation with a bar bouncer in Los Angeles on Tuesday night which allegedly resulted in the singer throwing a drink, TMZ reports.

Milian was at the Figueroa Hotel with a group of women after attending a Bruno Mars concert that evening when sources say she and her friends attempted to enter a bar off the lobby.

As it was apparently after last call, a bouncer stopped them, though sources say he let WAGS star Nicole Williams, who was with Milian, and others into the bar before stopping Milian and one other. Witnesses say one of the friends reached to open the gate when Milian threw a drink.

The bouncer reportedly tried to grab the singer before two men got involved, starting a fight.

The 37-year-old’s team claims that wasn’t the case, alleging that the group was told by the hotel manager that they could enter the bar. The bouncer began “getting aggressive” and Williams went to find the manager. Milian’s team says that during this time, the bouncer “struck one of her friends” and they deny that Milian threw anything. They also say that the men involved in the altercation were not with the singer.

What was confirmed is that the group then called an Uber to leave the hotel, though Milian’s team says the bouncer followed them down the street before they got in the car.

A rep for the hotel said the altercation “was unfortunate and was diffused by hotel staff and security to the very best of their ability.”

According to law enforcement sources, LAPD responded to the incident, though it’s unclear whether a report was filed.

Milian was also in the news recently after her Los Angeles home was burglarized by the ring suspected of targeting other celebrity homes, including those of Rihanna, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

A group was arrested in October in connection to the robberies, with Lillian Carranza, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division, referring to the crimes as “flocking.”

“They flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided,” she said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilized to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognized and cart away the stolen goods.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Polk