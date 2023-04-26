Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model, Dead at 34

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model who had a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, died on April 20, her family said. She was 34. Her family said she suffered a cardiac arrest, hours after they received a "tragic phone call" from another family member.

Gourkani's family received a phone call from another family member at about 4:31 a.m. on April 20, according to a statement they shared on GoFundMe. The person told them Gourkani was "dying," and the call "instantly shattered our world," they said. They rushed to the hospital, where doctors told them that Gourkani's health was rapidly declining.

"After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest," her family said. "Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to [a] medical procedure that took a turn for the worse." Although TMZ notes there were reports that Gourkani was undergoing plastic surgery before her death, her family declined to share more details publicly to respect her privacy.

"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her," Gourkani's family wrote. "She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people." The GoFundMe account has raised over $4,000 for her family so far.

Her family went on to thank her fans for their support. "We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace," they wrote. "Again we want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the continued support and generous words... your loving kindness is our guiding light through the most difficult time of our lives."

Gourkani had over 600,000 followers on Instagram and was famous for looking similar to Kardashian. Her birthday was even Oct. 22, one day after Kardashian's. Her Instagram account has become a venue for fans to share their condolences with her family. "My sincerest condolences. She was one of the most gracious, sincere genuinely loving souls I've ever come across," another OnlyFans model wrote. "Sending love, peace, and healing light to you and yours."