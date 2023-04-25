Soap Star Dead at 47: Family Member Confirms Dale Meeks' Passing

Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks, who played Simon Meredith on the long-running ITV soap between 2003 and 2006, has died. A family member confirmed Meeks' death in a Sunday Facebook post, per The Guardian, writing, "so unbelievably sad. Brother-in-law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you're not there to share it with." Meeks was 48.

Although a cause of death was not disclosed in that initial statement, Meeks' brother, Philip Meeks, shared in a later tribute post that Meeks "was profoundly unwell and unable to cope and undiagnosed conditions in men in their forties are killers." Per the Daily Mail, Phillip continued, "Dale was let down by those who should have seen beyond his ability to act and recognise his pain." Phillip said that while his brother's death certificate will list "heart failure" as Meeks' cause of death, family will be fundraising for the mental health charity Mind. He added, "The little boy I grew up with left me. I care for him so deeply... I will never get over his death."

It's with real sadness that we mark the recent death of the immensely talented Dale Meeks who played Simon Meredith in Emmerdale for three years.



The thoughts of the whole Emmerdale family are with his own family and friends at this very sad time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mDaPJTRB8u — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) April 24, 2023

Born in the coastal town of South Shields, Tyne and Wear, Meeks was both a stage and screen actor, having performed in The Producers, Chicago, and A Christmas Carol, as well as a West End production of Love Never Dies. He was best known, however, for his role as friendly fishmonger Simon Meredith, who was romantically linked to Nicola King, on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale. Meeks appeared on the soap from 2003 until 2006. He also starred as Greg, leader of Denton Burn, in the BBC teen drama Byker-Grove. His last TV appearance came in a small role in ITV's The Hunt For Raoul Moat, which aired last week.

Just a day after Meeks' family confirmed his passing, Emmerdale paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing, "It's with real sadness that we mark the recent death of the immensely talented Dale Meeks who played Simon Meredith in Emmerdale for three years. The thoughts of the whole Emmerdale family are with his own family and friends at this very sad time." Nick Miles, who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale, shared, "Such sad news. He was a lovely generous man. RIP." TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, who starred alongside Meeks in Byker-Grove, also paid tribute, writing on Twitter, "we are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale's passing. He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton 'Burner', the arch nemesis of the Byker 'Grovers'! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad."

Meeks' other credits include roles in Casualty, Inspector George Gently, and the Tracey Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground. Outside of acting, Meeks was also a singer and ITV's Stars in Their Eyes Celebrity Special with fellow Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock as the Blues Brothers.