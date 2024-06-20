Christina Applegate Responds to Concerns Over Her 'I Don't Enjoy Living' Comment

Christina Applegate recently addressed the widespread concern raised by her candid description of her struggles with depression caused by multiple sclerosis (MS). The Dead to Me star's initial comments on her MeSsy podcast, co-hosted with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, caused alarm among fans.

In an earlier podcast episode, Applegate had openly shared her emotional state, describing an intense depression. She said, "I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore." These statements led to an outpouring of concern from her audience and loved ones.

Applegate took to a subsequent podcast episode to clarify her stance and reassure her supporters. She began the episode by saying, "Ask me how I am, Jamie. Oh my god, you guys, I'm so good. Isn't that what everyone wants to hear? I'm good. Does that take a little bit of the pressure off of all of you? I'm good."

The actress went on to explain her previous comments, citing the importance of an open and safe space to express one's feelings. She explained, "This is our safe place to get things out because I feel like when we hold things in we give them power." Applegate stressed the significance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health discussions, asserting that these are not "mental issues" but rather moments, thoughts, and feelings that everyone experiences.

Despite society's expectation of constant positivity, she rejects the idea that people are "supposed to be f—g fine" all the time. When it comes to emotions, she believed that expressing them, regardless of how uncomfortable they might make others feel, could be therapeutic. She said, "I think that it's incredibly healing and important to be able to express the thoughts, whether that makes someone uncomfortable or not to be able to say that."

The actress revealed her surprise at the concerned messages she received following her initial comments, admitting she was "disturbed" by the "clickbait" headlines that emerged. She worried the intense reaction might discourage others from speaking openly about their struggles. "By making such a big deal about it, you're making other people think, 'Oh, s—, I can't talk about this.' And that is not OK with me," she stated.

Responding to the more extreme interpretations of her words, Applegate clarified, "No, I'm not sitting here on suicide watch, OK? I am not. Nor have I ever been." Acknowledging the difficulties of coping with chronic illness, she challenged anyone facing a diagnosis to remain constantly positive.

"I dare anyone to be diagnosed with MS or any kind of chronic illness that has taken who you were prior to that moment and go, 'This is great.' You know?" she said. "No, you have moments of feeling, 'This is tiring and I don't want to do this.' But you do it, and by having friends like you and my beautiful friends that I have, by saying this s— out loud, it releases the pressure in the balloon."

Applegate's MS diagnosis in 2021 marked a critical turning point in her life. In a previous interview with ABC News, she shared her belief that she had been living with the condition for several years before receiving an official diagnosis. The actress recounted early symptoms she had initially dismissed, such as her leg buckling during filming.

Through their podcast, Applegate and Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS in 2001, provide a platform for open discussions about living with chronic illness. During their conversations, they cover a range of topics related to coping with MS, aiming to create a supportive community among listeners.