Christina Anstead Reveals How She Really Felt Over Ex Tarek El Moussa Sharing Sex of Baby

Christina Anstead is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Ant Anstead, as the couple prepare to welcome a baby boy.

Ultimately, the newlyweds didn’t get to share the second part of their happy news themselves, with as Anstead’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, accidentally letting it slip in April that she would be giving birth to a son.

During a recent appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, Anstead opened up about how she felt when she learned El Moussa had spilled the beans, revealing that she had found out in a text containing an article, which she “looked at it like four times.”

“I was like, ‘Wait, what is the confusion? I’m so confused why this is happening,’” she said. “And then I just kinda laughed about it because I’m sure it was a mistake and it’s just kinda funny.”

Anstead and El Moussa share two children, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. Ant is also dad to daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from his previous marriage.

El Moussa accidentally shared his ex’s news while discussing his relationship with Christina with TMZ.

“She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he said before adding, “She’s having a son.”

“My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life,” El Moussa continued. “And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

After the reveal, a representative for Anstead told Us Weekly, “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”

Anstead told Daily Pop that she’s “super excited” for her son to arrive, sharing that she already has a C-section planned.

“I’m having a C-section, because I had one with Brayden, so it’s already planned,” the Christina on the Coast star said. “I had to have an emergency C-section with Brayden, Bradyen was eight pounds, 11 ounces and he got stuck.”

The 35-year-old told PEOPLE that while she returned to work six weeks after welcoming Brayden, she wants to enjoy life with her newborn for a bit longer this time.

“I put too much pressure on myself to bounce back and be perfect,” she said. “I felt sad about going back to work too early and I’m not doing that this time. I want to just enjoy being a mom.”

“All of the kids are so excited,” she added. “I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!”

Photo Credit: E!