Christina Anstead Enjoys 'Cold Weather Spa Days' With Toddler Son Hudson as She Returns to Maiden Name

✖

Christina Anstead shared a new photo with her son Hudson London Anstead on her Instagram page, where she also made a major change. She switched back to her maiden name, Haack, in her Instagram bio recently. Anstead and her estranged husband, U.K. TV host Ant Anstead, split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. They welcomed Hudson in September 2019.

In the new photo, Anstead, 37, posed with Hudson in a spa. "Cold weather spa days are the best days," she wrote Sunday, adding a heart emoji. Over 600 comments from fans appeared in the first three hours since the post was published. "He is so adorable. What a gift," one fan wrote. "His little personality is really starting to come through these days," another chimed in. "He is sooooo cute," another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Haack (@christinaanstead)

Asntead rose to fame on HGTV's Flip or Flop, co-starring her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. Although the former couple split in 2016, they continue appearing on the show together, even filming seasons after their divorce was finalized in 2018. El Moussa and Anstead are parents to son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10. Anstead has also starred in her own HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, and recently filmed a discovery+ exclusive series, Christina: Stronger by Design.

The new show follows Anstead's life and work after her split from Ant, with each episode focusing on different aspects of her life. In the series, fans will "see me visit my acupuncturist, explore different forms of naturopathy, do yoga and strategize about the next stages of my wellness journey," Anstead said in a statement. Her friends Cassie Zebish and Shannon Houston also star. Stronger by Design and El Mousa's Tarek's Flip Side are both streaming on discovery+ now.

Anstead and Ant, 41, married in December 2018, and Anstead announced their split in September 2020. She filed for divorce in November and is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of Hudson. To mark the major changes in her life, Anstead recently got "Still I Rise" tattooed on her back, a reference to the poem by Maya Angelou.

Meanwhile, Ant recently revealed in his first interview since the split that it took him completely by surprise. "I think everybody knows this was not my decision," he told PEOPLE in December. He said the split "really hit me hard" and he "had so much love for her." Since the split, Ant said he took an online breakup recovery course and attended a faith-based retreat to focus on his mental and physical health.