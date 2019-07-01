Christina Anstead’s Baby Shower Sparks Husband Ant to Joke About ‘Walking Into the Lion’s Den’

Christina Anstead is currently expecting her first child with new husband Ant Anstead, and the couple celebrated their upcoming arrival over the weekend with a baby shower at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California.

Ant only stopped by Sunday’s shower for a brief period, joking on Instagram that entering the event was like “walking into the lions den.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just dropped into the baby shower (basically imagine walking into the lions den!!!)” he elaborated. “At least the deserts were off the scale. Grabbed what I could! blessed to have so many close friends!! Think I will leave the ladies to it! X”

He accompanied this message with a slideshow of photos from the bash including shots of a table full of sweet treats, which included blue-frosted donuts and cookies that read “Baby Anstead.” The post also included photos of the shower guests sitting at a long table decorated with flowers and Christina with her kids Taylor and Brayden, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Luckiest – love you,” Christina commented on the post along with a blue heart emoji.

The Christina on the Coast star also posted about the shower on her own Instagram, posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in front of a wall of greenery that reads, “Baby Anstead.”

“Thank you so much to my amazing bestie @cazeb for throwing me such a dreamy boho baby shower … We can’t wait to welcome #BabyAnstead to the fam in 10 weeks!” she wrote. “Had such a beautiful day with friends and family.”

Christina and Ant are expecting a son, with the couple confirming the news in April after El Moussa accidentally spilled the beans while speaking with TMZ.

“She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he said before adding, “She’s having a son.”

“My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life,” El Moussa continued. “And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

During an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, Christina opened up about how she felt when she learned that her ex had spilled the beans, revealing that she had found out in a text, which she “looked at it like four times.”

“I was like, ‘Wait, what is the confusion? I’m so confused why this is happening,’” she said. “And then I just kinda laughed about it because I’m sure it was a mistake and it’s just kinda funny.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @christinaanstead