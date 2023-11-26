Matt Lauer's 10 Most Questionable TV Moments

Asking Madonna "Why Are You Still Famous?" In a 2003 Dateline interview with Madonna, Lauer asked the Queen of Pop about a New York Times article that questioned her relevance after her latest album wasn't a hit. Madonna explained that she's not trying to appeal to the same audience as Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera. Later on, Lauer asked her point-blank, "Why are you still famous?" A frustrated Madonna replied, "Look, Marilyn Monroe is still famous and she's been dead for ages." prevnext

Telling Sandra Bullock "I've Seen You Naked" While promoting The Proposal in 2009, Sandra Bullock stopped by Today. During the interview, Lauer was weirdly obsessed with her nude scene in the romantic comedy. "The major thing that's changed since I've seen you last: I've seen you naked," Lauer said right at the start of the interview. Bullock asked, "I am so sorry about that, were you able to sleep afterwards?" "It's now my screensaver," Lauer told her. "You're naked for most of this movie… except for a carefully placed washcloth, is that what it is?" Bullock said it was a loofah. At the very end of the interview, Lauer told her to come on the show again. "No," Bullock said. "Not after this interview."

Focusing on Anne Hathaway's Wardrobe Malfunction Lauer's most infamous TV moment came during a 2012 interview with Anne Hathaway. The actress was promoting Les Miserables, which she would win an Oscar for a couple of months after the interview. The interview happened after a photo of her wardrobe malfunction was published. Rather than ask about the movie, Lauer opened the interview with that. "We've seen a lot of you lately," he told Hathaway. Even though she was clearly embarrassed and didn't want to talk about it, Lauer kept pressing. "Well, it was obviously an unfortunate incident," Hathaway told Lauer. "It kind of made me sad on two accounts: One was that I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it, and do the decent thing, sells it. And I'm sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies sexuality of unwilling participants."

Kelly Clarkson's "Hot New Look" In 2004, Kelly Clarkson was promoting Breakaway with a performance on Today. Lauer introduced the then-23-year-old singer as having a "hot new look." A surprised Clarkson says, "I have a hot new look? That's exciting." Lauer replied, "Well, I'm back from vacation and you caught my attention in a hurry. I'll tell you that."

"The Sexual Side" of Miley Cyrus After Miley Cyrus' famous twerking performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, Lauer couldn't stop grilling the singer about the performance. At one point, he asked her, "Is the sexual side of you that we're seeing a lot of right now something that's going to be here for a while?" "I heard when you turn 40, things start to go a little less sexual," Cyrus replied. "Probably around that time, I heard that's when people don't have sex anymore. I guess maybe around then."

His Reaction to Ann Curry's Exit In 2012, Ann Curry left the Today Show after a brief run as Lauer's co-anchor. Lauer reportedly played a major role in her leaving, and she later called the Today set a "boys club." During her tearful goodbye, Lauer tried his best to appear as if he cared. Lauer sat back on the couch while Al Roker and Natalie Morales reached over to comfort her.

"As a Woman and a Mom, You Could Present a Softer Image" Lauer was criticized for his 2014 interview with General Motors CEO Mary Barra. He kept harping on the fact that she is a woman and a mother, rather than her qualifications for the job. "There are some people who are speculating that you also got this job as a woman and as a mom, because people in General Motors knew that this company was in for a very tough time and, as a woman and a mom, you could present a softer image and softer face as this company goes through this horrible episode," Lauer said. "Does it make sense, or does it make you bristle?" "Well, it's absolutely not true. I was selected for this job based on my qualifications," Barra said. Lauer then asked if she could be both a CEO and mother "well."

The Hillary Clinton Commander-In-Chief Forum In September 2016, NBC News aired a "Commander-In-Chief Forum," where Lauer interviewed Hillary Clinton for a half-hour before interviewing future President Donald Trump for a half-hour. Lauer's performance was instantly criticized, as he obsessed over Clinton's emails but gave Trump softball questions. He also frequently interrupted Clinton. NBC executives reportedly considered it a "disaster."

The "Today Show" Musical Boxers Scene In December 2014, Today aired a 15-minute sketch called Today The Musical!. In one scene, someone spills a drink on Lauer's pants, forcing him to change in the hallway. The female Today anchors arrive, and he opens his suit jacket and says, "Drink it in, ladies!" "Again Matt? That's the third time this week," they reply.