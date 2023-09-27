Kevin Jonas Has a Sweet Message for Wife Danielle on Her 37th Birthday

Kevin Jonas is shouting out his wife on her special day. The musician took to Instagram to wish Danielle a happy 37th, wondering, "How did I get this lucky? Happy birthday Danielle. I love you so much!" The couple have been together since 2007 and married since 2009. Their love is clearly still there as if anyone had any doubts. Considering the fact Jonas frequently posts about his wife and their daughters, they are still going strong.

Since Jonas has been on tour with his brothers, it's unknown if that photo of the couple is a new one or an older one. With school back in session, it wouldn't be surprising if Danielle went back home with the kids. If she was gone for her birthday, that would make the celebration extra hard. However, it's nothing they haven't experienced before, and it would just make the reunion that much more special.

The couple talked about their relationship with PopCulture last month, and Kevin said they spend "a lot of time" on the phone when they can't be together. He also noted that the "key" for their relationship is communication, which is definitely important, especially when you're not always together. After 13 years of marriage, they are still making it work. And even after all this time, they are still relationship goals.

The Jonas Brothers are continuing on The Tour and taking fans through all five of their albums through the end of the year and next year. Even though Kevin and Danielle will be apart for a lot of it if they aren't already, it's nothing they can't handle. With phones and social media, it's even easier to keep in touch. Kevin's birthday is in November, so Danielle will definitely have an equally sweet message for her beau for his special day, whether they are together or not.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas are as sweet as can be relationship-wise. Their messages to each other or their daughters are always heartwarming. There's a reason they've been together for so long with no indication that their love is faltering. Touring and long distance might be hard, especially when it comes to special occasions like birthdays, but the two are clearly making it work. If only we all could find the kind of love they have. It is special, and it's not one to take advantage of.