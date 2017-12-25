Christina Aguilera Posts Insider Photo from Kardashian Christmas Party

Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party always draws a host of celebrity guests, and this year’s attendees included pop star Christina Aguilera, who followed the lead of the host’s family and shared her time at the bash on social media.

The pair made sure to pose for a selfie together, with both women sharing the snap on social media. While Kardashian shared the image on Snapchat, Aguilera later posted it on Instagram and Twitter, captioning the photo with a series of emojis.

The singer donned a white fur jacket and sparkling star earrings, slicking her platinum blonde hair back and finishing her look with bright red lipstick.

Aguilera also brought her daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, to the party, posing for a mother-daughter photo with Kardashian and her daughter, North West.

Along with the Kardashian and Jenner families, guests included Ryan Seacrest and Randy Jackson with performances by Brian McKnight along with Babyface and Toni Braxton, who performed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Aguilera previously got into the holiday spirit with a sweet photo of herself and fiancé Matthew Rutler holding each other close in the middle of a flurry of snow.

“I brought the snow to me & my love this Xmas,” the singer captioned the black-and-white snap.

I brought the snow to me & my love this Xmas ❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/OdA35pMEaO — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 25, 2017

