Christina Aguilera’s Appearance at AMAs Has the Internet Talking

Christina Aguilera appeared at the American Music Awards on Sunday night to perform a tribute to the late Whitney Houston, and while much has been made of singer Pink’s reactions to the performance, social media also took note of Aguilera’s appearance, with several people claiming that the star appeared to have lip fillers.

Joelie just said Christina Aguilera can barely open her mouth because of all of her lip injections and I just spit out my poundcake!!!! 😂 #AMAs — Brynn (@brynnypooh) November 20, 2017

Christina Aguilera’s lip fillers distracted me so much tonight. She can barely open her lips. Sis, we know what your real lips look like 🤔 — シンシア 🔰 (@vampirate28) November 20, 2017

Christina Aguilera sounds great but she should stop getting lip injections tho… — Chelsea (@Chel_Taylor10) November 20, 2017

I didn’t think getting lip injections/fillers were still a popular thing.. #amas #ChristinaAguilera — -A (@aliciakram) November 20, 2017

Multiple people on Twitter wrote that they noticed a change in Aguilera’s appearance, with one person even noting that they were “distracted” by her alleged fillers.

Aguilera hasn’t commented on the appearance of her lips. Despite her silence, the singer was also compared to another celebrity who has admitted to having lip fillers, with Twitter likening the star to one Kylie Jenner.

Who bought Christina Aguilera a Kylie Lip Kit? — Jesse (@justapieceofsky) November 20, 2017

If you’re still considering the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge, look at Christina Aguilera and reconsider. #amas2017 — Kara Fiyera (@karafiyera) November 20, 2017

looks like Christina Aguilera and Kylie Jenner been seeing the same lip injection doctor #AMAs2017 — Karli (@KarliSaffron) November 20, 2017

Aguilera performed a medley of hits from The Bodyguard soundtrack including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run To You,” and “I’m Every Woman.” The movie will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Nov. 25.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Polk / AMA 2017