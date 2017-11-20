Celebrity

Christina Aguilera’s Appearance at AMAs Has the Internet Talking

Christina Aguilera appeared at the American Music Awards on Sunday night to perform a tribute to […]

Christina Aguilera appeared at the American Music Awards on Sunday night to perform a tribute to the late Whitney Houston, and while much has been made of singer Pink’s reactions to the performance, social media also took note of Aguilera’s appearance, with several people claiming that the star appeared to have lip fillers.

Multiple people on Twitter wrote that they noticed a change in Aguilera’s appearance, with one person even noting that they were “distracted” by her alleged fillers.

Aguilera hasn’t commented on the appearance of her lips. Despite her silence, the singer was also compared to another celebrity who has admitted to having lip fillers, with Twitter likening the star to one Kylie Jenner.

Aguilera performed a medley of hits from The Bodyguard soundtrack including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run To You,” and “I’m Every Woman.” The movie will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Nov. 25.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Polk / AMA 2017

