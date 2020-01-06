Christie Brinkley Welcomes 2020 With Stunning New Abs Photo

Christie Brinkley has revealed that she welcomed in 2020 by lounging in the sun, with a stunning new photo that gave her Instagram followers a peek at her abs. In the post, Brinkley shared a picture of herself laying on a boat in the ocean, near the beach, while rocking a red bikini and a bucket hat. “I think one of the best ways to start off the new year ( besides a good snorkel adventure ) is with some self care – one of my favorite ways to treat myself and those I love is with an Ultherapy® consultation!” she wrote in the post’s caption, promoting a cosmetic company she works with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jan 3, 2020 at 9:10am PST

Many of Brinkley’s followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “I just adore ur energy! U go girl!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My favorite all time model! You look amazing! Stay the course beautiful lady!” another exclaimed.

“Well I don’t think you need it but if you think you needed it then I say it definitely looks like it works,” someone else commented.

“You need to capsule everything you ever did to look this way and sell it to people. Wow!” a fourth user added, while a final fan gushed, “You make me smile! Love your energy. Happy New Year!”

Based on many of the comments, it appears that a number of Brinkley’s followers have already tried the Ultherapy proceedure, as one wrote, “I found someone here in Arizona to do ultherapy after you recommended it. I e had two treatments on my upper face and chest and lower jaw. It was a lot more painful than I thought it would be and my face is still tender a few weeks later. Did you feel this same tenderness or I am wondering if the technician I found isn’t properly trained. I love the concept!”

“Ultherapy works! You are a great representative for this awesome treatment! Appreciate your continued support!” one other fan of the iconic supermodel exclaimed.

Photo Credit: Getty Images