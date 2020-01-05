Christie Brinkley Rocks New Silver Hair

Christie Brinkley went back to her roots, and was surprised to discover they were more silver than gold. The supermodel shared her new natural hair look on Instagram Sunday, along with a bikini shot from her closet. Brinkley revealed that she skipped a hair appointment three weeks ago, before journeying to the Turks and Caicos for the holidays.

“I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home,” Brinkley wrote. “As a result I have gone back to my roots …and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold! Sooo what do you think? Embrace the silver? Or go for the gold?”

Brinkley said she has to decide by Wednesday, since she will be on QVC to promote her Bellissima Prosecco wines.

“I’m excited to say I’m bringing all 3 of my delicious wines to you plus my #bambinis and #goldensippers. All at special prices,” Brinkley wrote alongside three phrased hashtags, “we’re the grapest,” organic grapes and “from shells to sales.”

Brinkley’s fans and famous friends took the invitation to weigh in, and many of them supported her decision to go with her natural hair color.

“I always thought you would look great as a silver blonde,” makeup artist Sandy Linter wrote. “I think it works, well with your skin tone and blue eyes. It’s an unusual choice because golden blondes are most popular but I think it works for you!”

“Yas silver FOX,” Brinkley’s daughter, Dancing With The Stars contestant Sailor Brinkley-Cook, wrote.

“Timeless treasure you are Brinkley,” Val Chmerkovskiy, who danced with Brinkley-Cook, chimed in.

“Helllls yeahhh,” model Nina Agdal wrote.

Brinkley and her family celebrated the New Year with a tropical vacation in the Turks and Caicos. She shared several photos from the trip, and posted an inspirational message for fans on Thursday.

“We want to go places we’ve never been in 2020, so on the first day of the year we ventured a little further and we found three beautiful islands just around the bend,” Brinkley wrote on Jan. 2. “May your new year be full of happy beautiful adventures near far and even within your heart and soul!”

In 2019, Brinkley did experience one big disappointment. She rehearsed with Chmerkovskiy to be on DWTS, but broke her arm and Brinkley-Cook replaced her at the last moment. In December, ABC Entertainment executive Rob Mills told Variety they are considering asking Brinkley back to give her another shot.

“Talk about people that you wanted forever! That’s Christie Brinkley!” Mills explained. “We were celebrating when she said she would do it, and then, as you saw, she broke her wrist. It was such a great story that Christie was able to watch her daughter, Sailor, do it — that was the classic story that Dancing With the Stars does so great; when you make lemonade out of lemons. But now we’d love to see her back dancing in the ballroom.”

DWTS Season 29 will air in the fall.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images