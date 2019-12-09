Chrissy Teigen’s Fans Rally Around After Trolls Attack Her Wardrobe Malfunction Photo With Daughter Luna

Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet photo of she and her daughter Luna sitting on a staircase as she referred to Luna as her “stylist.” However, the photo is quite revealing when it comes to Teigen’s upper body and some fans weren’t loving her look, and said that she cover up more since her daughter was sitting right in front of her. “Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” one person said, to which the mom of two replied in classic Teigen style: “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”

View this post on Instagram on set with my stylist A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 6, 2019 at 11:13pm PST

Someone else asked if Teigen ever wears underwear, but she responded with, “U [sic] cold up there?” Now, her loyal fans are rallying behind her!

One person encouraged her haters to unfollow her writing, “There’s a handy ‘unfollow’ option,” while someone else said, “If I looked like @chrissyteigen I would never wear underwear.”

Teigen is known for clapping back at internet trolls. In fact, some of those who have written mean comments on her pictures have actually fessed up to their actions after she called them out for it. Back in September, the model called one user out in particular, who eventually went on to apologize to her after accusing her of having “absolutely no discernible talent.” She replied with, “Ur a b—.”

Someone else chimed in on the conversation writing, “This isn’t very helpful,” the original commenter said, “You’re right. I shouldn’t have said that. I just tweeted it out of frustration while watching the show. Sometimes we (I) forget there are real people with real feelings on the other side of the screen.”

Teigen kindly replied with, “I see this and appreciate what you’ve said. I’m not a comedian but I love comedy, as many people do. My role as a judge is to get to be a voice of the people — people who enjoy comedy and enjoy learning from the experts surrounding me.”

They went on to apologize to her and even admitted that they were a bit “envious” of John Legend‘s wife.

Before the summer, back in April, she clapped back at another troll who called her “chubby.” Teigen then proceeded to inform her follower that she doesn’t care about her weight and that it doesn’t hurt her. While this isn’t the first time she’s replied to the haters, it certainly won’t be her last either and that’s why fans absolutely love Teigen.