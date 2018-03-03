Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound of Yet-To-Be-Born Son

As her baby bump continues to grow and the due date draws closer, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Saturday to share an ultrasound image of her son, who is set arrive this June.

hello I’m a bebe boy kinda pic.twitter.com/XQp1egUvKo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

“Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda,” Teigen wrote.

Teigen and husband John Legend had their first child, Luna Simone, in April 2016. She recently admitted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that the couple is having a hard time coming up with a name for their second child and first son.

“Boy names are really tough,” Teigen said. “And I don’t think it will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name. I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’” Teigen added. “But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk.’”

Teigen recently admitted that she suffered from postpartum depression after she gave birth to Luna, and said she’s “ready” for it if it happens again.

“Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do,” Teigen said in a conversation with hair stylist Jen Atkin at the Create & Cultivate conference last week, according to PEOPLE. “But I also know that when it does happen — if it does — I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me.”

During the Grammy Awards, Teigen told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes their son is more like his father John Legend, since Luna is a lot like her.

“I hope baby two is like John a lot,” she said. “Baby Luna’s more like me…and I realized I can be difficult.”

She also admitted that the two didn’t have a name picked out for their first child until days after Luna was born.

“Luna’s we figured out three days after she was born,” Teigen said. “When they finally said they were gonna kick us out and we had to pick a name and then we picked it.”

Teigen also grabbed headlines in February by posing topless and showing off her baby bump while making a salad in the kitchen.

“[Please] don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” Teigen wrote.