Chrissy Teigen Blasts 'Piece of S—' Commenter Criticizing Her 'New Face'

Chrissy Teigen has fired back at an insensitive commenter. In a recent video, the model slammed an Instagram critic of her "new face" as a "piece of s—." "'No mean intentions?'" referring to the questionable caption of the social media upload. "But [you're] saying this could be your face if you do it wrong?" Even though Teigen, 37, noted that she gained weight, the post claimed that her appearance may be due to "the possible consequences ... [of] overfill." "I gained weight," wrote the model in her Instagram Stories via Page Six. Teigen posted screenshots of particularly hateful messages on her Instagram story after trolls attacked her in the comments section."She's a bad person so this is just her karma," wrote one person, while a second said, "she's got the face she deserves." Another said, "She was beautiful before. Not sure why she destroyed her face like that."

Some likened Teigen to Donatella Versace, Madonna, and Handsome Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants, asking, "Why do these celebrities want puffy cheeks?" As Teigen highlighted the critical comments, she sarcastically replied, "Thanks for this @beautybydrkay." It's no secret that Teigen has a penchant for using social media to refute rumors, including the one that she used a surrogate to welcome her 5-month-old daughter, Esti.

Chrissy Teigen blasts ‘piece of s–t’ haters criticizing ‘new face’: ‘I gained weight’ https://t.co/sask8FoYWb — Page Six (@PageSix) June 16, 2023

In May, Teigen took to social media to share an image from her C-section after she was accused of using a prosthetic called a "moon bump" to give birth four months earlier. At the time, the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" model joked, "Extremely realistic moon bump." In the past year, Teigen has also denied getting "constant liposuction." The former Lip Sync Battle host posted a photo of herself sporting Daisy Dukes highlighting her incredibly long, slim legs and wrote, "the shorts are @area okay!!!!!" In response to the caption, one follower commented, "more interested in the legs!!" which prompted another to respond, "constant liposuction, trainers and good diet.. as she should. I would lol." Like always, Teigen was quick to respond, "'constant liposuction' what are you even talking about lol."

The mother-of-three also felt compelled to respond to a commenter's charges that her husband, John Legend, was not properly supporting their 2-month-old daughter Esti when he carried her in a baby wrap. On Instagram, Teigen shared several photos of her family's trip to Venice, Italy, including one showing Legend cradling their little girl in a fuzzy swaddle. "Can u please give them some advices [sic]?" a user wrote in a since-deleted comment while tagging a source who may know "how to wear the carrier right." Despite the unsolicited parenting advice, the Cravings author supported the singer's holding of the baby. "'right' is how she is comfortable," she wrote in response to the post, adding that Esti is "safe and happy." Teigen explained that her baby doesn't like being strapped in the wrap "high and tight," preferring to "to look around and see her daddy."