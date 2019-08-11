Chrissy Teigen Slams Kid Rock Over Sexist NSFW Remark About Taylor Swift

Chrissy Teigen fired back at Kid Rock on Saturday after his viral tweet about Taylor Swift. Teigen joined the throngs of people, including many celebrities condemning Kid Rock and mocking him in the process. Her tweet picked up over 200,000 likes in just a few hours.

Teigen quoted Rock’s original tweet within her own so that all of her followers would have context. It went up just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and accused Swift of selling out in the most-crass way possible.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies… period,” Kid Rock wrote. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

He concluded his post by signing it “-Kid Rock” at the bottom, a redundant gesture that many people poked fun at. Teigen was among them, though her tweet was short, sweet and to the point.

“You’re pathetic. – Chrissy Teigen,” she wrote.

Teigen’s followers applauded her comeback, and felt that Kid Rock had been soundly punished for his diminutive post. More than a few people called the country star’s tweet overtly misogynistic and offensive. So far, Swift has not responded to the tweet, and Kid Rock has not posted another comment since.

Kid Rock was apparently drawing a correlation between some of Swift’s recent political commentary and her new-found place at the movie theater. In December, she will have a starring role in Cats, and to Kid Rock that can only be because she has condemned President Donald Trump and his administration.

Swift has generally been an apolitical persona in pop culture, declining to endorse either candidate in the 2016 election. In a new interview with Vogue, she revealed that she was actually concerned at the time that her support of Hillary Clinton might have backfired on both of them.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election, you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of celebrity endorsement,” she said. “[Trump] was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m here for you. I care about you.’ I just knew I wasn’t going to help.”

More recently, however, Swift has voiced her opinions, heedless of the consequences. In October she endorsed two Democrats in the midterm elections in Tennessee. Ultimately, Phil Bredesen lost the vote to Republican Marsha Blackburn, but Swift has not backed down. It seems safe to assume that she will not do so because of Kid Rock either.