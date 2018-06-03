Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Miles

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram story on Saturday night to post a photo of her two-week-old son Miles Theodore Stephens.

Stephens, born on May 16, was fast asleep in his mother’s arms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teigen announced her son’s birth the day after, tweeting out “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!”

On May 20, she showed Miles off to the world for the first time on Instagram.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” Teigen captioned the photo. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Teigen said in an interview with PopSugar that her husband John Legend came up with the idea to keep Miles’ gender a secret from the public until after he was born.

“I keep wanting to just say it because everyone knows everything about us, but he wants to have one thing for us,” she said.

She did admit she had told “thousands” of people ahead of time though, and was shocked it was never leaked online.

“I’m shocked it hasn’t been anywhere,” Teigen said. “I mean, at Lip Sync Battle, I have a hot mic. It’s always on. And Casey, our producer, will constantly [be like] ‘You know, you’re mic’d right now.’ I will never remember that I’m mic’d, ever.”

She continued, “I’ll run up to celebrities, and they’ll be like ‘What are you having?’ I have told thousands of people. I’ll probably tell you when you shut this [recording] off.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in February that the couple were struggling with picking a name for their second child.

“Boy names are really tough,” Teigen said. “And I don’t think it will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

She then told Us Weekly in March that she wanted to wait until after Miles was born to decide a name

“I want to wait to see him before we give him a name. I’m not mad at the name J.J. for John Jr. — I like traditional names. It’s not going to be a wild name. Ronald is a cute name in our family,” Teigen continued. “His brother, my brother, my dad … I like boy names on girls. When I think of a boy name, I always just think it’s better for a girl.”

Teigen and Legend’s first child, a daughter named Luna, celebrated her first birthday in April.