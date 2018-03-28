Chrissy Teigen ‘Saved’ After Stepping Into Path of Bicyclist in Perfectly Timed Photos

Chrissy Teigen took a trip to New York City this week, and while there, the model had a potentially dangerous moment when she almost stepped into the path of an oncoming cyclist.

The internet first noticed the moment due to one of its resulting photographs, which saw Teigen standing on the side of the street as a man standing next to her reached towards the model.

“Hey @chrissyteigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob,” a fan tweeted at the star. “Happy Thursday x.”

In true Teigen fashion, the Cravings author responded, “I had the baby,” referring to her currently unborn sun with husband John Legend.

I had the baby https://t.co/28Hsup5fhs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2018

The 32-year-old later clarified what had actually happened between her and the man in the photo after a fan called him a “creeper.”

“Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist,” she wrote. “I should have looked before stepping out!”

Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2018

Teigen is currently expecting her second child, who will join big sister Luna. The model recently spoke to E! News about her pregnancy, revealing that she’s a “happy pregnant person.”

“I’m kind of quiet about that because everyone has a different type of pregnancy and it can be exhausting at times but I will say, I really love being pregnant,” Teigen said. “I have more energy in a way, it’s really nice. I appreciate the style that comes with it. I like everything about it.”

The model also reflected on how she thinks Luna will be as a big sibling, noting that she’s “a little worried” about how her daughter will handle sharing.

“Just because I can see Luna…she doesn’t exactly love to share until she’s totally finished with something,” Teigen explained. “I do hear that the firstborn tends to be excited for the new edition for maybe a day or so, they don’t really realize that they come back day after day after day. So when she starts realizing that he’s gonna stick around…maybe things will change.”

“But for the most part I mean, I grew up with my sister around and yeah, it just becomes second nature,” Teigen continued.

Photo Credit: Getty / Raymond Hall