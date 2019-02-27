Chrissy Teigen Rips ‘Monster’ Donald Trump in Late Night Tweets

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter overnight to rip into Donald Trump, calling the U.S. President a “monster” while heavily criticizing him.

The supermodel started her tweet-storm by saying, “I’ve said ‘this is gonna be IT for him!!!’ so many times in trump’s presidency that I just can’t do it anymore. even pee tape will be another notch in the hell hole that is his term. let’s just f—ing vote this monster out.”

“For the record he has done 800,000 things worse than the piss tape that definitely exists,” she then added.

“I can picture him losing the next election and being like ‘I didn’t wanna do this anyway!’ like a little f—ing baby,” Teigen went on to write.

“I remember the days when I was floooooord he could sell his wine at national parks. [laughing out loud] oh man that was nothing,” she concluded her Trump tweet thread.

A number of Teigen’s followers have since tweeted back at her, with many expressing support for her views on Trump and his administration.

“Same. It’s beyond emotionally exhausting. Especially as an educator having to explain what is happening or not happening to students who are very aware of the news,” one person replied.

“In the meantime we can enjoy some good laughs from Cohen’s prepared remarks: ‘Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world,’ ” another follower tweeted.

“I keep trying to talk folks down. Mueller is not going to save us. He’s preparing a roadmap for states attorneys general to go after the fool later. We need to vote,” someone else said.

At this time, Trump does not appear to have responded to Teigen’s tweets.