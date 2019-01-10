Chrissy Teigen Reveals ‘Thigh Hives’ and ‘Fun’ Stretch Marks in Hilariously Honest Post for Fans

Chrissy Teigen has made it pretty clear in the past that she has zero shame in her social media game, so why not ask her fans if they want to see her butt-hives?

The 33-year old posted a poll to her more than 10 million Twitter followers and asked, “I have hives on my butt. Do you want to see? It’s gross.”

The fans spoke and apparently there weren’t enough in favor of witnessing her butt hives for the model to actually grace everyone with that on the internet. So instead, fans got the next best thing — leg hives.

“OK, enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies,” she posted as a result to her first poll.

the people have spoken pic.twitter.com/W7gJKyXyDV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

She titled the post, “the people have spoken.” In response, several online doctors reached out to her with suggestions on what may have caused the hives. One responded with a question asking, “What have you been exposed to that is different?”

Her reply was ever so humorous.

“General activity” the TV personality said with humor.

She eventually gave up on trying to figure out what lead to the incident in the first place. Teigen made it clear — after answering several more questions from fans and doctors — that she hasn’t eaten mangoes and that the hives were not itchy. Of course she ended her day with a delicious looking dinner, entertained by Escape at Dannemora on TV.

bless us oh lord and these thy gifts pic.twitter.com/weeOBREPWG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 8, 2019

Talking about stretch marks — or bruises — is not something she’s shied away from in the past. Just one day before the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, Teigen took a tumble down some stairs, forcing her to sport a nasty bruise for the special event. But that did not stop her from highlighting it for all of her fans to see.

The hilarious mom also isn’t afraid to clap back via Twitter either. Recently, an onlooker with a camera shot some photos of her breastfeeding in her car behind tinted windows, and she let that man have it.

But most of the time, she’s busy making us all laugh with her hilarious comments, and sometimes teaming up with long-time friend, Kim Kardashian, for a little Twitter fun.