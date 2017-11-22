Chrissy Teigen Debuts Her Baby Bump in Snapchat Video

The same day Chrissy Teigen announced that she is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, the model gave fans a peek at her baby bump in a new Snapchat post, posing in a strapless black dress as she snapped a selfie in a mirror.

“Very excited to not have to hide this anymore,” Teigen wrote. “Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks.’ “

Along with her bump, Teigen also debuted a new set of bangs, sharing a snap of stylist Jen Atkin giving her the chop on Snapchat. The model also fielded a few fan questions on social media, including how far along she was.

I did it! Thank you @jenatkinhair and @priscillavalles!!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

“I’m far enough along to look like I’m pregnant,” she responded, also sharing that she was feeling “really good” but “sleepy all the time.”

A fan also asked if Teigen and Legend are expecting a boy or girl, but the model shared that she and her husband were waiting to share that news.

“Are we telling people yet?” Legend asked.

“No,” Teigen responded before the singer added, “We’ll wait.”

Teigen and Legend are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Luna. While the model hasn’t confirmed the sex of Luna’s younger sibling, in January, Teigen tweeted, “Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com