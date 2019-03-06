Chrissy Teigen Weighs in on Logan Paul Video, Apology

After YouTuber Logan Paul caused a storm of controversy after uploading a video in which he and a group of friends visited Japan’s “suicide forest” and filmed what appeared to be a dead body hanging from a tree.

On Monday, Paul removed the video and issued an apology on Twitter, writing that he’s “never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before.”

The backlash has only continued for Paul, with many calling for YouTube to take action against the 22-year-old, who has 15 million subscribers on the site.

On Tuesday, model Chrissy Teigen weighed in on the matter, offering a slightly different opinion than those who immediately vilified Paul.

She tweeted, “Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make…ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying to ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on.”

The mom of one followed that with a reply to a Twitter user who wrote, “Oh girl no this is a bad take…” with Teigen responding, “You’re right. No conversations allowed. Let’s end him.”

She later provided an example of a time she chose to simply not associate with someone whose actions she did not agree with before writing that she now realizes that there is “no conversation allowed” with those who already have their minds made up to “end” someone.

Teigen’s opinion is a unique one, as the Internet culture of today instantly tears down anyone who makes even the slightest mistake, as Teigen points out. While Paul’s mistake was much more than slight, the model’s query does shed light on the reactionary response of today’s social media culture.

Teigen’s comment section instantly lit up, with many pointing out Paul’s history of questionable behavior, while others mentioned his apology, which has played into his backlash almost as much as the video itself.

Since issuing his apology, Paul has been blasted by celebrities like Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and television personality Piers Morgan.

The video, titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…,” saw Paul and his friends trek through the forest before coming across the body. The Verge reports that the man’s face was blurred, but his hands, clothes and abandoned bag were visible.

“Suicide is not a joke,” Paul told viewers in the clip. “Depression and mental illnesses are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the haunted aspect of the forest. This just became very real.”

