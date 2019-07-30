Chrissy Teigen Points out Incredible ‘Little Mermaid’ Flaw and Sends Social Media Spinning

Chrissy Teigen is a master Twitter user, and the model recently had the Internet scratching their heads when she posed a seemingly previously-undiscussed question regarding the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

Kicking off a stream of tweets, Teigen first wondered about the vocabulary of the titular little mermaid, Ariel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How does Ariel know what ‘reprimand’ means but not ‘feet,’” the mom of two mused.

How does Ariel know what “reprimand” means but not “feet” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 10, 2018

Responding to a user who opined that the reason for Ariel’s lack of knowledge was her lack of feet, Teigen noted that Ariel’s friends have feet, so she’s presumably come across a pair or two during her sixteen years.

“By friends I mean things without fins,” she clarified, later amending “fins” to “flippers.”

her friends have feet. I don’t have a peen but I know what one is https://t.co/1nWl4kuFEC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 10, 2018

To prove her point, Teigen added, “but you can not have something and know what it is. Ariel this is v frustrating.”

but you can not have something and know what it is. Ariel this is v frustrating — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 10, 2018

While many of Teigen’s followers clearly hadn’t thought of the moment before, her tweet sparked an instant debate, with many offering the above opinion and writing that though she doesn’t possess feet, the mermaid had likely been reprimanded during her life.

Because she’s been reprimanded many times, but she’s never had feet. — Mrs. Walker-Craft (@TangelaWCraft) June 10, 2018

Then there were those who blamed the moment on a lapse of memory.

Her dad has absolutely reprimanded a very large number of sea creatures, and her in the past, making the word fairly relevant to her. Feet, on the other hand, are not quite so common to her. She does know both words though, she just struggled to recall it one time. — Hypno Changer (@ChangerHypnosis) June 10, 2018

Some people raised other questions about the movie, including the still-confusing lack of reasoning behind the fact that Ariel can write, as evidenced by her signing Ursula’s scroll, but doesn’t simply write down her name when Eric asks her.

More importantly why doesn’t she just write her name down on a piece of paper and hand it to Eric? — #JayPetty2K17 (@Jay00789) June 10, 2018

Teigen wasted no time in returning to Twitter after her welcoming son Miles, her second child with husband John Legend, in May.

During the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, the Cravings author even roasted her husband, tweeting that he should be home taking care of his son.

“Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” she wrote alongside a photo of Legend being interviewed on the red carpet.

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com