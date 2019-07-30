Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Points out Incredible ‘Little Mermaid’ Flaw and Sends Social Media Spinning

Chrissy Teigen is a master Twitter user, and the model recently had the Internet scratching their heads when she posed a seemingly previously-undiscussed question regarding the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

Kicking off a stream of tweets, Teigen first wondered about the vocabulary of the titular little mermaid, Ariel.

“How does Ariel know what ‘reprimand’ means but not ‘feet,’” the mom of two mused.

Responding to a user who opined that the reason for Ariel’s lack of knowledge was her lack of feet, Teigen noted that Ariel’s friends have feet, so she’s presumably come across a pair or two during her sixteen years.

“By friends I mean things without fins,” she clarified, later amending “fins” to “flippers.”

To prove her point, Teigen added, “but you can not have something and know what it is. Ariel this is v frustrating.”

While many of Teigen’s followers clearly hadn’t thought of the moment before, her tweet sparked an instant debate, with many offering the above opinion and writing that though she doesn’t possess feet, the mermaid had likely been reprimanded during her life.

Then there were those who blamed the moment on a lapse of memory.

Some people raised other questions about the movie, including the still-confusing lack of reasoning behind the fact that Ariel can write, as evidenced by her signing Ursula’s scroll, but doesn’t simply write down her name when Eric asks her.

Teigen wasted no time in returning to Twitter after her welcoming son Miles, her second child with husband John Legend, in May.

During the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, the Cravings author even roasted her husband, tweeting that he should be home taking care of his son.

“Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” she wrote alongside a photo of Legend being interviewed on the red carpet.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

