Chrissy Teigen Mourns Loss of Loved One: 'Died in My Arms'

✖

The Teigen-Legend household is morning the loss of a special family member. On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen shared that her 10-year-old French bulldog, Pippa, whom she shares with husband John Legend, died. Revealing her family's loss in an emotional Instagram tribute, Teigen shared that Pippa "just died in my arms."

The model turned TV personality, who recently opened up about being part of the "cancel club," announced Pippa's passing with a sweet photo of herself and the pooch. In the post, Teigen recalled "picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home." She said Pippa "was a sassy broad" who "loved her pearl necklace and never took s– from ANY new dog we brought in. ur road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much." Teigen ended the message with a nod to Puddy, the family's English bulldog who passed away in 2018. She wrote, "we love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Legend also took a moment to recognize Pippa. In his tribute, the musician wrote, "we're going to miss our little Pippa." In the tribute, Legend shared a photo of himself with Pippa, who could be seen wearing those pearls Teigen spoke of. He said the image captured Pippa "living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls." He went on to share that he and his wife got Pippa "near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her." He fondly remembered Pippa as "smart, fancy and didn’t take any s–. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!"

Amid their loss, the couple received an outpouring of condolences and messages of support. Responding to Teigen's post, one fan wrote that they were sending the family "big bulldog hugs and endless amounts of love." Another said, you were so good to Pippa. Sending you all the positivity in the world."

Pippa's loss came less than a year after the family said goodbye to another beloved family member. In December, Teigen shared that the family's beloved pet hamster, Peanut Butter, passed away. Teigen said the hamster's death provided a "good teachable moment" for 4-year-old daughter Luna, who was notably close to Peanut Butter. The family later welcomed New P. Butter, also a hamster, to their brood, which also includes French bulldog Penny, bulldog Pepper, and poodle Petey.