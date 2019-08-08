Chrissy Teigen Loses It on Twitter About Pizza Hut Shutting Down Roughly 500 Restaurants, They Respond

Chrissy Teigen is not happy after hearing the news that Pizza Hut plans to shutter 500 of its dine-in restaurants to focus on delivery efforts. The model and TV personality took to Twitter to air her grievances about the news.

fuck this. I love them because I like to see my toppings on top of the cheese. long live the hut. but also let’s work on your sauces. https://t.co/Zjg6GWOP2E — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 8, 2019

Her response quickly garnered tens of thousands of likes and a few hundred retweets and responses, including one from the pizza chain itself.

Love you too! We’re not going anywhere. When’s pizza night? 🍕❤️ — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 8, 2019

Although the Lip Sync Battle host has not responded to the response, she’ll undoubtedly be glad to hear the news. The interaction came the same day that Pizza Hut announced 500 of its 6,100 traditional dine-in restaurants are set to shutter. There are currently 7,496 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S., meaning that 1,350 are express stores.

“Pizza Hut continues to develop tailored action plans for our largest dine-in markets, while at the same time transforming the estate for a more compelling off-premise focused asset strategy,” Greg Creed, CEO of Yum! Brands, said during a company earning call, Today reported.

Many of Pizza Hut’s restaurants are grappling with the decision to ditch dine-in and go take-out or delivery only to save on costs.

While the closures will slash the chain’s overall numbers, the company is continuing to make money. According to a company report, store sales were up 2 percent last year.

Teigen has been outspoken as of late for her love of all types of food, including the time earlier this year the Cravings cookbook author roasted a Twitter troll who said she “needs to get to the gym.”

“I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt,” Teigen replied at the time in April.

In March, when a fan asked how she can eat the way she does, she said, “I am 20 pounds heaver than I was before [I gave birth to son Miles].”

“He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!” she said.

Teigen and husband John Legend are parents to son Miles, 15 months, and daughter Luna, 3.

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty