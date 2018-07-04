Chrissy Teigen Laughs off Mommy Shamers in Hilarious Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen’s latest clap back is stirring social media trouble.

The 31-year-old model shared a sweet photo of herself posing on the boardwalk with 2-year-old son Luna Stephens and 6-week-old son Miles Stephens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joking about the picture perfect image, she wondered, “Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?”

Mommy shamers were quick to criticize Chrissy on Instagram, E! News reports, and in response to one commenter who wrote, “He doesn’t look to happy with the sun in his eyes,” she replied, “He told me he loves it.”

The mother of two was shamed once again after posting a video where she pretended to shoplift inside a Sephora store.

In an Instagram video, she is seen stuffing a haircare product into her cleavage as she strolled through the store. “OUAI Haircare,” she wrote in the caption.

The company commented, “Damn next time you need a product just hit us up.” After she was accused of setting a bad example for Luna, who was on her hip, Chrissy amended her caption, writing, “EDIT: DO NOT EVER STEAL OR PRETEND TO STEAL YOUR FRIEND’S [OUAI HAIRCARE] TESTERS IN FRONT OF EMPLOYEES. ONE, BECAUSE IT’S WRONG, BUT TWO, IT WILL STARTLE EXTREMELY ANNOYING PEOPLE INTO BEING EXTREMELY OFFENDED ON THE ‘GRAM.”

In another update to the video’s caption, she joked, “I am currently scrubbing pots in the back of a Sephora.”

Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, has not commented on the backlash she’s currently receiving on social media.

“I’m very accustomed to what she’s saying on Twitter. I’m very entertained by it,” the “Good Night” singer explained to E! News three years ago. “I love it. I’m her biggest fan.”

Legend himself is constantly the victim of Teigen’s hilarious humor.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of Luna holding a stuffed Arthur doll with the caption, “Luna and daddy.”

In the comments, she wrote, “This is is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.”

Legend, seemingly less than thrilled, responded, “wow.”