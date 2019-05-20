Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Adorably Owns the ‘SNL’ Stage

With parents like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, it’s no wonder that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Luna has plenty of stage presence, a trait she adorably showed off over the weekend when her dad was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Legend was on hand to perform “Higher” with DJ Khaled in tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, but it was the R&B singer’s daughter who stole the show on social media, thanks to a video shared by her mom.

The clip finds Luna making her way onto the comedy show’s iconic stage where guests deliver their opening monologues, with the toddler handed a microphone as she reached the front of the steps.

After being prompted, she delivered the show’s iconic opening line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

“an emotional moment for me,” her proud mom captioned the video. “my baby doing the dream!!”

“My baby,” Legend added in a comment, while the couple’s friend, hairstylist Jen Atkin joked, “OUR BABY.”

Teigen also tried her hand at taking the stage, standing in front of a microphone on set as a band played in the background.

“just the end of a fabulous set I performed,” she jokingly captioned the video.

Teigen and Legend’s younger child, 1-year-old son Miles, also had his own major moment last week, with Teigen sharing a video of her son saying “Mama.”

“AH!!” she wrote.

“Three is just such a dream,” Teigen recently told E! News of her daughter. “It’s so funny. They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she’s having. He wants to mobilize, he’s ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire.”

“I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth,” she continued. “We’re like, ‘Where did you get that?’ It’s so much fun. It’s a surprise every day.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chrissyteigen