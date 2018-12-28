Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over John Legend on His 40th Birthday With Cheeky Tribute

Chrissy Teigen recently gushed over her husband John Legend, posting a cheeky tribute to the singer on his 40th birthday.

The model took to her Instagram page and shared photos of Legend and their family, adding a sweet message that took a very Teigen-esque turn at the end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it.”

“You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you,” Teigen added, then quipping, “I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”

Teigen also shared the post to her Twitter page as well, prompting many of her followers to also wish Legend a Happy Birthday.

Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much… //t.co/gQFjoV5TFh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2018

Many of Legend’s celebrity friends have also been wishing him a happy birthday on social media, with Ellen DeGeneres being one who has sent out well-wishings to the singer.

“Happy birthday, [John Legend]! Love, Ellen Superstar,” the TV host joked.

Happy Birthday to @johnlegend who just performed here last week! We had so much fun bringing in the holiday cheer and wish you the best in 2019! pic.twitter.com/eNWeJfjSVS — Microsoft Theater (@MSTheater) December 28, 2018

Legend’s birthday comes just one day after it was announced that he will be participating in a GRAMMY sponsored celebration of the life and music of Aretha Franklin.

Other stars who will join him include Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, and BeBe Winans.

JUST ANNOUNCED: An all-star tribute concert honoring the Queen of Soul, @ArethaFranklin! One-time only event hosted by @TylerPerry, with performances from @CelineDion, @JohnLegend, @Kelly_Clarkson, and many more. #Presale tickets on sale tomorrow.//t.co/75cw1YL6Ls — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 27, 2018

Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul will be hosted by Tyler Perry, and will be taped on Jan. 13. It is scheduled to air some time in 2019, though no specific date has been announced as of yet.