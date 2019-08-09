Chrissy Teigen Goes on Donald and Melania Trump Tirade, Sets Twitter on Fire

Chrissy Teigen is going in on President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump over a photo op with the orphaned child of Andre and Jordan Anchondo, who died protecting the 2-month-old during the El Paso mass shooting, during which 22 people were killed.

When the photo was first tweeted out by the First Lady’s Twitter account, many were shocked to see Trump making a thumbs-up gesture while the First Lady smiled amid the somber faces of the other members of the photo. One of those people was Parker Malloy, editor of Media Matters for America, who retweeted the picture with the comments, “From [First Lady of the United States’] Twitter account…Why can’t he just act like a human being for once?”

Teigen was quick to weigh in with her own thoughts, calling the president a “f—ing idiot” only concerned with his own looks and alleging his abuse of Adderall while his “brain eats itself.”

because he is a fucking idiot whose sole concern is how he looks and where to snort his adderall before his brain eats itself https://t.co/dePrDzbwpY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2019

Teigen doubled down upon getting a bizarre response from a Twitter user insisting Trump was not in the photo, writing, “This is Melania, not Donald. Make sure you know who you’re talking about before you look like the rest of the idiotic state in which you reside. *sigh*”

The model fired back sarcastically, “Oh isssss it? Donald isn’t in this phoooooto? Oh thank you sooo much we are like so oh my god dumbbbbb here in this silly state!! Ima so sowwy,” before adding in another tweet, “You guys have f—ing brain worms.”

Other Twitter users were quick to agree with Teigen, slamming POTUS for his response to the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings over the weekend.

They don’t give a RATS ASS about that baby, they just want a photo opp…The POTUS can shove that thumb up his ass!!!! — Sergio (@realsergioo) August 9, 2019

God bless this sweet baby. I bet whoever’s brought him there feels such deep sorrow and this picture and our reaction probably makes it so much worse. @realDonaldTrump is such a poison. @FLOTUS I used to feel bad for you. Now I see you are just as bad as him. 🤮 — Thingsthatmakeugohmmm (@Thingsthatmak14) August 9, 2019

This is disturbing and disgusting. Why are @FLOTUS and @realDonaldTrump smiling? The thumbs up is unreal. There is something wrong with Trump. It’s horrible to see them use an orphan baby as a photo op. This child is an orphan b/c of gun violence and these idiots are smiling. — cmavra (@cynthiamavri) August 9, 2019

If this isn’t the most repulsive and bizarre idea and execution of it EVER! Ever. EVER. — Ann Schurman (@AnnSchurman) August 9, 2019

Photo credit: Getty / Daniele Venturelli