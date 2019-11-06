Chrissy Teigen’s Father Ron Files for Divorce From Star’s Mother Vilailuck

Chrissy Teigen‘s father, Ronald Teigen, has filed for divorce from her mom, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, with The Blast reporting that the filing happened on Tuesday. Ronald and Vilailuck share two adult children, Chrissy and daughter Tina Teigen, 33, who is the model’s half-sister. Ronald and Vilailuck have not lived together for some time, a situation Teigen opened up about while speaking to Us Weekly in January 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม (@pepperthai2) on May 29, 2013 at 1:59am PDT

“So my mom lives with us,” Teigen said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Where’s you dad?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time, Ronald lived 10 minutes away and often visited his daughter’s home, which she also shares with husband John Legend and their two kids, Luna and Miles. “He comes by every day and they’re married,” she explained. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit.”

Vilailuck is a constant fixture on her famous daughter’s Instagram page, appearing in sweet videos with her grandchildren and joking posts with Chrissy.

“We are ALMOST all looking!!! #someday,” she captioned this family shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 18, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

Ronald also makes the occasional appearance, with Teigen revealing back in December 2018 that her dad had gotten a tattoo of her face on his arm for her birthday.

“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” she exclaimed at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 10, 2018 at 11:20am PST

Like her daughter, Vilailuck is skilled in the kitchen, with Teigen having adapted some of her mom’s own Thai recipes for her cookbooks.

“She’s always in the kitchen, she’s always cooking,” Teigen said at an event in Los Angeles in September, via Delish. “One of the greatest things about it is she’s blessed us with Thai food on an all-day basis. Anything we want, she makes into this incredible creation, and no matter what we have in the fridge she makes it into something wonderful.”

The mom and daughter team will soon appear on television together, when Teigen’s show, Chrissy’s Court, arrives on mobile-video subscription service Quibi next year. Chrissy will act as the “judge” of her small-claims court, while her mom is the “bailiff.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bruce Gilkas