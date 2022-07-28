'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals 'Beloved' Dog Lumpy Has Died

Donnie Wahlberg is mourning the loss of a "beloved" family member. The Blue Bloods star revealed in a heartbreaking post Wednesday that his family dog Lumpy has died. The French Bulldog, whose full name was Francis Frederico Von Lump, passed away at the age of 12 and was laid to rest on May 18.

Wahlberg shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, where he posted a video highlighting Lumpy's life and the impact the canine had on the family. The actor noted in the caption that "so many of you asked me about my constant sidekick, Lumpy," adding that "his usual playful presence, by my side, was clearly missed by all." The actor recalled how "night after night, I was asked. Night after night, I uncomfortably avoided the conversation," as he wanted "to allow our time together at meet & greet (and at the concerts) to be a time of joy, happiness and love." However, Wahlberg went on to share the heartbreaking news that "on May 18th (on one of the rare days off during the tour) my beloved dog Lumpy, was laid to rest."

"I know how much Lumpy meant to so many of you. He had become a special member of our Blockhead family. He was also a very special and beloved member of my family," Wahlberg continued. "His loss was a devastating blow to us all. Especially to me and my son Elijah."

Wahlberg went on to write that Lumpy has been by my side – on set, on tour, on planes, trains, boats and automobiles. Even on snowplows," ever since his son convinced him to get a dog 12 years ago. He called Lumpy his "constant loving companion and a loyal friend." While some may remember Lumpy as "a tv star, a rock star and a source of joy," Wahlberg said, "he me – he was all of that and more. He was my best buddy. My family and I will miss him tremendously, as I know you all will too."

The actor went on to write, "as someone who always tries to find gratitude, even in the most heartbreaking of times, this situation is no different for me...I don't mourn Lumpy today – instead, I celebrate his memory. I invite you to do the same." He concluded the post by thanking fans "for the kindness that you all showed Lumpy through the years. He truly was – and will always be – the best!"