Chrissy Teigen Falls Down Stairs, Reveals Angry Bruise on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen fell down her stairs on Friday, and while she had a good sense of humor about the accident, her injury looked serious.

Teigen tweeted about her fall on Saturday morning, letting her followers know what had happened. The model’s characteristically dry sense of humor shined through as she said she couldn’t “believe it didn’t happen soon,” but afterwards she shared a video of the grisly bruise on her leg.

“Hello everybody,” she croaked. “You wanted to see it? Well, here you go.”

There seemed to be others in the room with Teigen, who exclaimed: “Oh my gosh! It looks so…” Unable to finish, they panned over the angry purple bruise on the side of Teigen’s leg. In the same quiet voice, she whispered: “It’s worth it.”



It is unclear what led to Teigen’s precarious fall or what preceded the accident. The model posted about running errands on her Instagram Story on Friday, but other than that she has kept her minute-to-minute personal updates to a minimum. Teigen is known for her hilariously blunt tone on social media, and her unflinching honesty with followers. For some, the bruise was a whole new level of transparency.

“MOM ARE YOU OKAY,” one fan wrote.

“OMG that looks so painful!” added another.

Many fans appealed to Teigen’s sense of humor as well, responding with jokes, memes and references to Teigen’s other posts. A few fans asked if her husband, John Legend might have “nudged” her toward the stairs, or if she was carrying a note saying “John did it,” as she has promised to do in the past.

Teigen did not immediately offer anymore updates, as she was likely kicked back recovering. The mother of two often posts updates and musings from the comfort of her bed, especially when she is incapacitated by injuries or sickness. However, she is about to find herself even more busy than usual as she takes on her new project, Chrissy’s Court.

Teigen is starring in a new series on the streaming service Quibi, known as Chrissy’s Court. The show will be styled after Judge Judy, but with Teigen’s signature style behind the bench. According to Entertainment Weekly, Teigen will preside over an actual small claims court, making legally binding decisions.

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated. I knew I had to take matters into my own hands,” Teigen said in a statement. “Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

The show is due out sometime in the spring of 2020.