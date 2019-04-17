Chrissy Teigen Destroys Troll Calling Her ‘Chubby’: ‘I Don’t Care About My Weight’

Chrissy Teigen is not one to back down from a good Twitter clapback, and proved that when she called out a social media troll who called her “chubby” on Monday.

I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2019

“I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt,” the Lip Sync Battle host said.

The exchange occurred on Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s Twitter page after the Speaker of the House posted a photo of herself with Teigen and husband John Legend on Wednesday. “So thrilled to be introducing [Chrissy Teigen] and [John Legend] at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight!” she wrote.

One social media troll responded to the photo: “Tiegen (sic) got fat,holly zhit.” When some Twitter users came to Teigen’s defense, the user doubled down, referring to her as “Fatty Tiegan” (sic) and “Chubby Tiegan” (sic).

“Tiegan (sic) likes to attack people, so i’m attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym,” the user wrote, to which Teigen responded with her aforementioned comment, adding Pelosi to the chain.

The model and cookbook author then told one of her defenders who joked that the troll would say he wasn’t the man in his Twitter avatar: “I can guarantee he is not a handsome man. [Laughing out loud].”

Teigen has been open about her weight since giving birth to her and Legend’s second child, son Miles. In March, when a fan asked how she can eat the way she does, she said, “I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles.”

“He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!” she said.

She also brushed on postpartum depression, which she experienced after giving birth to her and Legend’s oldest child, 2-year-old daughter Luna.

“the thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she added. “Postpartum depression. I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”

She had previously spoken about postpartum depression in an essay for Glamour in 2017.

“After I had Luna, our home was under construction, so we lived in a rental home, then a hotel, and I blamed whatever stress or detachment or sadness I was feeling at that time on the fact that there were so many odd circumstances,” she wrote. “I remember thinking: ‘Maybe I’ll feel better when we have a home.’”

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy,” she continued. “I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.’”

She was eventually diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety and began taking an antidepressant. Teigen was then able to begin discussing her condition with others and wanted to share her story to let other women know they aren’t alone.

“I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone,” she wrote. “I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that — for me — just merely being open about it helps.”