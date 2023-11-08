Chrissy Teigen Cookware Lid Exploded in Customer's Kitchen, Viral Facebook Post Claims

Chrissy Teigen's fans have called out the actress for her cookware collection after someone's glass lid ruptured, scattering glass shards across their kitchen. Various pots and pans from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen are available for purchase starting at $48 for a bake-anything sheet pan set and going up to $198 for "Chrissy's Fave Stainless Steel Set." One Facebook post, however, raises questions about the product's quality.

It was on Oct. 27 that the Soup Recipes Facebook group, which has over 55,000 followers, revealed how their glass lid burst. They explained that they were simmering a tortellini soup using the lowest possible heat level when a glass lid on the soup pot exploded, sending shards of glass flying all over the kitchen and into the soup. Fortunately, no one seemed to have been injured in the incident.

Last night while I was simmering tortellini soup over the lowest possible heat on my two-year-old gas range, the glass... Posted by Soup Recipes on Friday, October 27, 2023

In the post, they pointed out that the pan was from the Chrissy Teigen cookware line that they purchased at Target four years ago and warned users to "be careful out there." In addition to receiving over 110,000 reactions and comments, the post was shared over 21,000 times as fans expressed gratitude for the story. It was not uncommon for fans to leave comments saying, "Thanks for sharing."

Teigen's cookware line was also questioned in the comments. "Thanks for sharing. My pots are about 2 years old," a user who appears to own the same Chrissy Teigen collection wrote. "Definitely will watch out for a different set," they added.

Upon revealing that they owned the same Chrissy Teigen pot, one user was advised to "toss" it. "Oh my! I have one of those! I've had mine for two years," one user wrote. Another commenter replied, "Toss it! Please don't donate it." "Okay, I surely will, right now. That scared me. Thank God it didn't burst in your face or someone else's," the user replied. "Why not just toss the lid?" asked one poster, to which the user replied, "I kept my pot."

Other users enquired about others' experiences with other brands. "This happened to one of my pots recently! Pretty sure it was the Cook Tools brand. We got from our wedding 16 years ago," a user noted. "I'm glad everyone is safe. I haven't had this happen. By any chance was your pot and lid cold? I only ask because I've heard of this happening with a cold pot and lid at the start of reheating," said someone else. Teigen has not commented on whether her cookware line might be dangerous.