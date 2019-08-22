Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Urging Her to Wear a Bra

Chrissy Teigen has no patience for internet trolls. When the Bring the Funny co-host shared a photo of herself in a low-cut maroon jumpsuit looking surprised and excited at a toy shop in Thailand during her family vacation, she asked her 25.5 million followers to guess what she was looking at.

View this post on Instagram Chrissy Teigen for #FreeTheNipple. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

“A bra, girl get you one!” one of Teigen’s followers chirped in the comments.

Teigen promptly slammed the Instagram user, replying, “allow me to save you from my t—s.”

Other fans were also quick to jump on Teigen for not wearing a bra for the photo. She even replied, “[Laughing out loud] LOL LOL LOL OMG LOL LOL,” to one user, but apparently was not amused by the commenter who told her to “get” a bra.

Later on, the mom of two wrote that she was actually looking at Polly Pockets. “You are correct if you guessed Polly Pockets!” she wrote in the comments.

She took her response a step further by posting a funny video seemingly taken in the toy store where she can be seen riding down a slide into a ball pit while wearing the same outfit, covering her chest as she descends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 22, 2019 at 4:40am PDT

“Whoopsie daisy,” she captioned the clip in which husband John Legend can be heard laughing from behind the camera.

The clapback is certainly not her first; the cookbook author is known for her entertaining social media presence, which includes the occasional interaction with a rude fan. Last month, she slammed fans on Twitter who were criticizing her cooking.

After posting a video to Twitter of herself frying a batch of beignets, she snapped at fans who said the powdered sugar dusting looked “pasty” because she didn’t let the oil drain before dipping them. “To everyone saying this: Just shut up already,” she tweeted. “They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside. Make your own thank you goodbye.”

Not long after, she replied again, writing, “I can’t make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. Like do you hear yourselves ever?”

Teigen has been sharing adorable family photos from her Legend’s trip to visit Teigen’s family in Thailand. In another photo from that same trip to the toy store, Teigen stands next to her and Legend’s 15-month-old son Miles, who is sitting in a fun giraffe car. In another photo, their 3-year-old daughter Luna pops a bubble Teigen is blowing.

