Chrissy Teigen Chipped Her Tooth During ‘Family Feud’ Against ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Name a game show that might be dangerous. Survey says: Family Feud? Chrissy Teigen revealed in an Instagram that she chipped her tooth during her and John Legend‘s family’s taping of the iconic game show.

Monday night, Teigen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself laughing while wearing a green mini dress and set of clear heels. “I can’t say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set,” she captioned the photo.

“You chipping a tooth is iconic,” Bravo personality Andy Cohen commented on the photo.

Teigen, whose team consisted of husband Legend, his brother, Teigen’s mom and Teigen’s sister, broke the news on Friday that they’d be taping against the cast of Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules.

“breaking: john and I are taping family feud against the cast of F—ING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!” the Lip Sync Battle host tweeted. Later that day, she shared videos of her team cramming with a trivia session, asking each other Family Feud-style questions.

“oh my god we are f—ed,” she captioned one video of her mom, Vilailuck, not understanding a question. “I’m bailing,” she jokingly captioned another.

Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix responded to one post, writing, “I watch every day so if I mess up, it’ll be a waste of a literal lifetime of practice.”

“So does my mom so I’m gonna go ahead and just hand you guys the win right now,” Teigen replied.

Plenty of Vanderpump Rules stars responded to Teigen’s post revealing she chipped her tooth, giving tiny details of what to expect from the episode of the Steve Harvey-hosted game show.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz wrote, “I saw your tush like 5x.. it was awesome! Mad tequila!”

Tom Schwartz wrote, “Family Feud pairs perfectly with tequila & wings!”

It’s unclear when the episode will air, although it sounds like fans can certainly expect quite the exciting installment. The game show has been a staple in pop culture as of late, with Saturday Night Live employing it in a parody of A Star Is Born over the weekend.

Melissa Villasenor brought back her Lady Gaga impression while Kate McKinnon played Glenn Close in a Kenan Thompson-led Feud sketch. Host Don Cheadle as director Spike Lee, Beck Bennett as Sam Elliott, Cecily Strong as Olivia Coleman and McKinnon as Close split up into one team, while Pete Davidson as Rami Malek, Chris Redd as Mahershala Ali, Kyle Mooney as Bradley Cooper and Villasenor as Gaga comprised the other team.

“It’s such an honor to be on the Feud,” Gaga said. “If 99 people are surveyed, you just need one person to believe in you to win the game.”

“Well, I don’t think that’s how it works,” Steve Harvey (Thompson) pointed out.

“It works if you dream it,” Gaga replied before going into her “ah-ah-ah-” from “Shallow.”

When Gaga’s A Star Is Born co-star Elliott was introduced, he said he would sell his Oscar to get his neck fixed because the “thing won’t stand up right.”

The first round of the game had the celebrities telling Harvey what they do to feel sexy. For Elliott, it was putting on a “clean barn jacket and comb my mustache.”