Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Husband John Legend With Father’s Day Photo: ‘What a Man’

Chrissy Teigen celebrated John Legend on Father’s Day with a pair of cute photos of the singer with their young children on Instagram.

First, Teigen shared a photo of Legend sitting on their couch with daughter Luna Simone, 2.

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man,” Teigen wrote. “Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day.”

An hour later, Teigen shared a photo of a gleeful Legend cradling 4-week-old son Miles Theodore. “Bunch with my boys,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

Legend also marked Father’s Day by posting a photo of himself with his father, Ron Stephens, and brother Ronald Stephens II.

“Happy Father’s Day to my dad, Ron Stephens (@popz_topz). He showed me how to be a good man and a good father. He’s kind, creative, and full of joy, love and integrity. He set a great example for me that I try to follow to this day,” Legend wrote.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Miles on May 16, almost a month before Teigen’s due date. On June 7, Teigen shared a close-up photo of tiny Miles because he was supposed to be born on that day.

“Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early,” Teigen wrote to her newborn. “Well we tricked [you]! We are boring [as f—] but we love you!”

Their children’s names are both references to important figures in music history. Luna’s middle name is a reference to Nina Simone, and Miles’ first name is a tribute to Miles Davis.

“Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens,” Legend explained to E! News last month at the Billboard Music Awards. “When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.’”

Aside from showing off their parenting skills, Legend and Teigen have remained politically active. On June 14, they donated $288,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union on the president’s birthday in protest of the administration’s controversial immigration policies, notes Billboard.

On Sunday, Legend criticized House Speaker Paul Ryan for celebrating Father’s Day without doing anything about the policies. “Seriously, f– you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father’s day,” Legend wrote.

According to CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday that 1,995 minors were separated from 1,940 adults at the U.S.-Mexico border from April 19 to May 31. A new “zero tolerance” policy means illegal immigrants coming across the border are now being considered for criminal prosecution. Since the children are not being charged with a crime, they are separated from their parents after crossing into the U.S.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen